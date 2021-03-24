McConnell: Dems ‘Misread the Election’ — ‘Not a Mandate to Turn America into Bernie Sanders’ View of What America Ought to Be’

Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) slammed the lack of bipartisanship by the Democrats as they push to increase taxes, end the Senate filibuster, grant statehood to Washington, D.C., and more.

McConnell, noting the split majority in the Senate and the “narrow” Democratic House majority, said on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that Democrats “misread the election.” He said it was “not a mandate to turn America into Bernie Sanders’ view of what America ought to be.”

“So far, this administration is not … interested in doing anything on a bipartisan basis in the political center,” McConnell outlined. “They’d be more than happy to pick off a few of our members and do what they would like to do, but there has been no effort whatsoever by the president or the administration to do anything in the political center. It’s been trying to jam through everything on the hard left. You saw that on the $1.9 trillion COVID package, only 1% of which had to do with vaccines and only 9% of which had to do with health care. The rest of it was a left-wing wish list. They are now cooking up yet another package they’re going to call infrastructure, but it’s going to be a trojan horse that includes massive tax increases on Americans. They are going hard left. They misread the election. It’s a 50/50 Senate and a very narrow Democratic majority in the House — not a mandate to turn America into Bernie Sanders’ view of what America ought to be.”

“[A]nd yet, that’s what they insist on trying to do so far,” he lamented.

