CNN’s Van Jones: Biden Stuck Up for America’s ‘Humanity’ on Border Surge

CNN political commentator Van Jones said on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Lead” that President Joe Biden’s answers at his press conference on the border surge “stuck up for our humanity as well as our laws.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “You heard president Biden say there he will not let unaccompanied children, migrants stay on the other side of the border and starve. Obviously, as humans, we applaud the empathy, but others are accusing him of essentially encouraging more of this kind of migration, more of this journey because of his humanity and border facilities, right now, are overwhelmed.”

Jones said, “I think he pointed out pre-COVID, this kind of surge was an annual occurrence and is an annual occurrence no matter who is in the White House because of conditions back on home countries. It’s a tough situation he’s in.”

He continued, “I think he should let the cameras in. I think it would actually bring out the best in the American people to push us toward resolving this in a comprehensive way. So making a mistake by not having the cameras in there. We have a complicated relationship to immigration. We are a nation of immigrants and laws, and Biden stuck up for our humanity as well as our laws today.”

