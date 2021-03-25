McCaskill: Only Rabid Partisans Are Not OK with ‘Competent,’ ‘Humble’ Biden

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) speculated Thursday on MSNBC that President Joe Biden’s press conference was well received by everyone but rabid partisans.

McCaskill said, “I know he said he’s for filibuster reform, making the senate work more like it worked for decades and decades prior to the last 10, 15 years. You know what really strikes me about this press conference? His opponents keep setting the bar so low on Joe Biden that he sails above it. He was normal. He was competent. He was humble. He clearly was prepared. He had technical answers at times, and he also had empathetic answers at times. I think it’s hard for anybody to watch that press conference, if you’re a rabid partisan, and not think, you know, I feel ok about this guy being on the Oval Office.”

