Ron Johnson: Biden Admin ‘Deaf, Dumb and Blind’ to Border Crisis

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) discussed his upcoming trip to the United States’ border with Mexico with a group of his colleagues.

Johnson was asked if the group of senators would be able to bring the media with them to see the conditions of the border crisis.

The Wisconsin senator echoed Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in saying President Joe Biden and his administration do not want media outlets to capture the “disaster” they created by undoing former President Donald Trump’s border policies. Johnson said the Biden administration is “deaf, blind and dumb” to the situation at the border.

“I guess the administration will block it because they don’t want the public to see what we will be able to see — the disaster at the border,” Johnson asserted. “And, you know, guys, this is so sad. This didn’t have to happen. This was not only predictable. It was predicted. During my chairmanship as chairman of Homeland Security Committee, we held 30 hearings. We’ve heard all this before. We’ve seen how these surges are used by the sex traffickers and the human traffickers and the drug traffickers. We know the inhumanity that this is going to be sparking. And apparently, this administration is deaf, blind, and dumb to it.”

