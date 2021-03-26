Dem Rep. and GA Dem Chair Williams: 2018 Election ‘Stolen from Stacey Abrams’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. and Georgia Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikema Williams (D-GA) stated that the 2018 Georgia governor’s race was “stolen” from Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams.

Williams discussed the arrest of Georgia State Rep. Park Cannon (D) on Thursday and Williams’ own arrest at the state Capitol earlier. She said, “I mean, it was the aftermath of the election being stolen from Stacey Abrams, that I was escorted out of the Capitol as a sitting state senator while my constituents were there protesting in the rotunda, their civic right to do.”

