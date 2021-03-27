GOP Rep. Katko: ‘There’s Going to Be a COVID Problem’ on the Border

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Fox Across America,” House Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member John Katko (R-NY) stated that “there’s going to be a COVID problem” on the southern border.

Katko said, “Think about this: We can’t even go to church like we used to. Our schools are still shut down, a lot of them. Our northern border with Canada, which is a very secure border, is completely shut down because of COVID. Yet, hundreds of thousands of people are coming across, and they’re not testing them before they’re releasing them into the community. So, of course, there’s going to be a COVID problem down there. And it’s the ultimate irony that our neighbors to the north, who we’re very friendly with, we’re not budging on the border issue. On the south, we are.”

