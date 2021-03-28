CNN’s Bash: GA Gov. Kemp Signed the New Voting Law ‘in a Room Full of White Men’

CNN anchor Dana Bash pointed out on Sunday’s broadcast of “State of the Union,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed the new voting law “in a roomful of white men.”

Talking to Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Bash said, “We invited Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp to join us, and his office did not respond to our requests. Joining me is Democratic Senator reverend Raphael Warnock. Thank you for joining me this morning. I want to put up that picture of Governor Kemp signing this law in a roomful of white men. Here’s what he had to say shortly before that ceremony.”

In a video, Kemp said, “We are actually expanding the right to vote in Georgia. Now you are not hearing that from the other side. That’s what the truth is. We’re securing the vote. I think most people want that, whether they’re Democrat, Republican or somewhere in between. Everybody wants the confidence in the elections. I believe that’s what we are doing in Georgia.”

Bash said, “What’s your response to that, sir?”

Warnock said, “He knows better. And, unfortunately, Georgia has a long history of voter suppression. When I say a long history, I mean in recent years. And certainly it is ramped up with this bill that he signed into law the other night, as you pointed out in the presence of all white men.”

