CDC Director: Our Data ‘Suggests That Vaccinated People Do Not Carry the Virus’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated that CDC data released earlier in the day “suggests that vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick, and that it’s not just in the clinical trials, but it’s also in real-world data.”

Walensky said, “I’m so impressed with our ability to vaccinate at a clip of 3 million vaccinations a day. we have 93 million Americans who have gotten their first dose. 51 million who have gotten their second dose. And we have — we can kind of almost see the end. We’re vaccinating so very fast. Our data from the CDC today suggests that vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick, and that it’s not just in the clinical trials, but it’s also in real-world data.”

