DNC Chair Harrison: Schumer Should ‘Use Every Trick’ to Pass H.R. 1

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison said that he hopes Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will “use every trick in his book” to pass H.R. 1.

Harrison said, “We’ve got to do everything that we can. And right now, I’ll give — I’m going to give Sen. Schumer all of the freeway that he needs to in order to make the deal that he has to. … Sen. Schumer will take whatever he needs to do in order to get this done. But they understand this, that we need to demonstrate to the American people that we stand up for the sacred right of voting. And so, I hope that he will use every trick in his book. We used it in the House side to do just that.”

