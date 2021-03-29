Duckworth: White House Told Me We ‘Don’t Need Any Other Asians in the Cabinet’

Monday, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) discussed her recent push for more Asian representation in the White House after President Joe Biden vowed to create the “most diverse cabinet” in American history.

Duckworth, who recently contested the Biden administration’s white cabinet appointees in the name of more “diversity,” said she was told by the White House that since Vice President Kamala Harris represents the Asian-American community, there is not a need for “any other Asians in the cabinet.” She went on to say the issue was worked out with the administration, and she is “pleased” there is now someone to help Asian-Americans navigate their issues.

“[Y]ou know, I was pushing for more representation at the highest levels of the Biden administration,” Duckworth stated. “I love Kamala — she’s my girlfriend — you know, we were freshmen in the Senate together. I’ve spoken with her. … The folks in the administration actually brought up her name and said, well, you have Kamala, you don’t really need any other Asians in the cabinet. And I thought, wow, that’s really offensive. You wouldn’t say we have a white male president; there shouldn’t be any white male members of the cabinet. Why would you say that to someone from the Asian community? But we worked it out.”

“I am so pleased that they’re putting somebody in the White House … who will help us navigate these issues and bring up issues of real concern to Asian-Americans like the underreporting of violence against Asians,” she concluded.

