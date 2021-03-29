GOP Rep. Waltz: Dems ‘Gaslighting’ GA Election Law to Justify Getting Rid of Filibuster, ‘Cram Through HR 1’

Sunday on “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) argued that the Democrats are “gaslighting” the recent passage of Senate Bill 202 by Georgia’s General Assembly and then signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) so they can “cram through H.R. 1,” the so-called “For the People Act.”

According to Waltz, the Democrats are “fearmongering” and calling the more restrictive election measures, including voter ID laws for absentee voters and limiting ballot drop boxes, “racist” so they can “justify” ending the filibuster in the Senate.

“I would, if I could, want to ask about why then the Democrats, if everything is fine, make all states perform their elections the same with H.R. 1. and include things that just don’t make sense — dropping the voting age to 16. Do we want teenagers voting? Banning any state from requiring I.D. You know, I have to present an I.D. to get cigarettes or beer. We certainly should for the integrity of the vote,” Waltz stated. “So, if everything is fine, why are the Democrats cramming this? And I can tell you what is going on in Georgia is about politics. They are gaslighting these changes. They are gaslighting these improvements and fearmongering, calling them racist, calling them Jim Crow so that they can then justify getting rid of the filibuster and then cram through H.R. 1., which will make … the nation vote like California and vote like New York.”

