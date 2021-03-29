McEnany: ‘It’ll Probably Be Another 100 Days’ Before Next Biden Press Conference

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany suggested it could be “a long time” before President Joe Biden gives another press conference. Biden last week spoke with the press for the first time since entering the office as president in January.

McEnany said it would “probably be another 100 days” before the American people hear from Biden, who she called a “sound-bite president.”

“Oh, I think it’ll be a long time,” McEnany said of the prospect of another press conference. “Look, they are very clear in their preference not to have him in this format, also not to have him in the format of a long address, like a joint address to Congress, which he hasn’t done. They keep him in as a sound-bite president. I think there was a lot of pressure put on him to do that one. I venture to say it’ll probably be another 100 days or at least until the media drumbeat pipes up and says we need another before we’ll see him in that format again.”

“I … think he tends to step in it, and he’s not good when pressed on the follow-up about transparency at the border,” she added. “I mean, he stumbled there and gave really an answer that made no sense saying, well, once my programs get going. It was half an admission that what’s going on down there cannot be seen with the lens of a camera because the American people would not accept it. So, he steps in it, I agree. His tone — it is not robust, but also his answers just are insufficient.”

