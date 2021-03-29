Sharpton: Boycotts of Companies that Don’t Oppose GA Voting Law Will Work

Al Sharpton predicted Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that boycotts of Georgia-based companies for not publicly opposing Georgia’s new voting law would be successful.

Activists have called for boycotts of Atlanta-based firms like the Coca-Cola Company, Arby’s, UPS, Delta Air Lines and Home Depot.

Sharpton said, “Veterans gave their lives to protect the democracy, and to think that some of those veterans could be, from Georgia, or from one of the 43 other states that are changing election laws is to really make mockery of what veterans have given their lives for. When we look at this, we’re not only talking about the fact that they’re reacting, Republicans, are reacting to what happened last year in supporting Trump. They’re also looking for what may happen. Let’s not forget Governor Kemp is facing an election next year, re-election for governor. They are distorting and perverting the democratic process to protect themselves, which is an autocratic process that they are leaning on as said the autocratic wing of the party, that they are part of.”

He continued, “Sanctions work. We’ve used it against countries that violate democratic principles. What civil rights groups are saying is that we need to sanction or boycott those companies that support undemocratic processes at home. We do it all over the world.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “I mean, just listening to you, I’m thinking of all the Coca-Cola ads running through my brain on a tape. They have to rethink everything if they maintain their current position.”

