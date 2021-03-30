Cruz: If You Ran a Facility with Conditions of Border Facilities, it Would Be Shut Down and You Might Be Prosecuted

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said that if someone ran a school or a facility that took care of kids whose conditions were anywhere near as bad as the conditions in the facilities on the border, they would be shut down, fined, and possibly prosecuted.

Cruz said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:00] “In terms of a facility like this, if you had a school, if you had childcare, if you had any facility that takes care of kids that was even a fraction of what the Biden administration has set up, you’d be shut down. The public health authorities would go after you. You would be fined. You might even be prosecuted. These cages that the kids were in, they weren’t six feet apart. They weren’t three feet apart. They weren’t even six inches apart. They were literally lying on the floor. There are no beds. There are no cots, lying on the floor side-by-side touching huddled under reflective aluminum foil emergency blankets.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett