GOP Rep. Carl to Republicans: ‘I’m Tired of Playing Defense, I Want to Go on Offense’

During an appearance on Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5 on Monday, Rep. Jerry Carl (R-AL) expressed his frustration with his party being forced to play defense, especially as it pertained to who was to blame for the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

The freshman congressman argued it was time for Republicans to go on offense.

“Why aren’t the Republicans making more noise about all the protests — Antifa and Black Lives Matter, and these groups that have been tearing up and burning down stuff?” Carl said. “Why aren’t we making more noise about that? They’ve — when I say they, I’m just talking about the movement itself — has killed more people and done much more damage than what happened on the [January 6].”

“But, you know, Republicans, we’re too busy — I told Kevin McCarthy this: I’m tired of playing defense,” he continued. “I want to go on offense. I’m from Alabama, and I know, and I understand football. You can’t score unless you’ve got the ball. We’ve got to get on offense, have to.”

