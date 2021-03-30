GOP Rep. Steube: ‘Absurd’ to Require Vax Passport for Citizens While Migrants Aren’t Tested

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) criticized the idea of a vaccine passport by stating, “we’re going to force the citizens of our country to be able to show proof of being vaccinated in order to travel, yet we’re going to allow illegal immigrants to come across our border in droves without even being tested for COVID.”

Steube said, “I hope that there [are] more governors out in the country that are going to stand against this type of action from our national government mandating that individuals have to show some type of proof of getting the vaccine to travel in our country. It’s absolutely absurd when we look at what’s happening on our border right now. We have people coming across the border, 500 kids a day, who we know have COVID, 10% of them, and they’re not even being tested. And they’re being shipped out all across our country to be in different places because there [are] not enough places on the border to house them. So, we’re going to force the citizens of our country to be able to show proof of being vaccinated in order to travel, yet we’re going to allow illegal immigrants to come across our border in droves without even being tested for COVID.”

