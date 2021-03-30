San Diego County Supervisor: Migrant Kids Are Getting In-Person Instruction, so Should our Students

During an interview with San Diego KUSI’s “Good Evening San Diego” on Monday, San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond (R) said that he’s glad that migrant children placed in San Diego are receiving in-person education, but children in San Diego County should have the same opportunity.

Desmond said, “[T]he Office of Education is sending teachers over for in-person classroom training. Our own kids here in San Diego County can’t get in-person training. But here are these migrants, who, actually, I’m glad they’re getting that educational opportunity, but so should our kids that have been waiting over a year to get back into school.”

