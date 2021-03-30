Scarborough: People Pushing Back Against Mask Mandates, Vaccine Passports Not Following Jesus — ‘Lunatics’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday addressed the pushback to the government forcing the people to wear masks or carry passports as proof of vaccination after President Joe Biden urged the American people to continue wearing masks and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky warned of “impending doom.”

This comes as states are relaxing restrictive measures due to the increasing number of citizens receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations, and cases are dropping.

Scarborough called the people resisting the government overreach “lunatics” and “idiots.” He then invoked Jesus, saying those who are not doing everything to prevent the spread of the virus are “doing the opposite” of what Jesus taught.

“I’m now hearing lunatics — and I’ll call them lunatics — that are now, of course, still pushing back on the masks. But now we’re saying if we somehow have something that identifies us as having a vaccine, we’re like part of Satan or the mark of the Devil — or Nazi Germany,” Scarborough outlined. “The idiocy is just beyond us. They’re acting recklessly and irresponsibly. They’re being stupid. They’re following conspiracy theories.”

“We would have saved more lives, most likely, than people who died in Vietnam,” he added. “We would have saved more lives, most likely, than American soldiers who died in combat in World War I. We would have saved so many lives. But no, you had to be stupid. You had to believe the stupid guy. I don’t know. … I can’t help you, nobody can help you, right? If you still believe in God, maybe get on your knees and pray and ask why it is that your thought system, that your belief system has been so corrupted that you follow QAnon, that you follow conspiracy theories, that you believe liars on Facebook instead of believing the truth. Jesus said, ‘I am the way, the truth.’ When did that stop mattering to you? When did the truth stop mattering to you so much that you are willing to put other people’s lives at risk? Greater love hath no man than to lay down his life for his brother? You’re doing the opposite. You’re going out of your way to kill people. I just want to know why. Mika, I don’t understand why.”

