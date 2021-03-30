Watch: Fox News Guests Have Screaming Match After Tucker Carlson Called a Conspiracy Theorist

Former White House Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp and Democratic political commentator Chris Hahn had a screaming match Tuesday on Fox News Channel over the possibility of coronavirus vaccine passports.

Schlapp said, “The illogical mentality of the left where you are hearing this support for the vaccine passports. We’ve already seen Governor Cuomo move forward in this direction when in terms of having vaccine credentials when individuals are going to an entertainment venue. And then at the same time you have the Democrats saying, ‘Wait a second, you don’t need a voter ID to vote. When you get a COVID vaccine you have to show an ID.’ When you go to the doctor, you have to show an ID. Now you are seeing this movement towards saying yes, if you are going to go to these events and travel, you may need a vaccine passport. You have the Biden administration working with big tech to come up with this technology. I think all of it is troubling. We really need to step away from this issue because there are constitutional issues, privacy questions associated with these vaccine passports.”

“Here is what’s troubling — the private sector is driving it, not the government but Republicans, like everything else they’ve done during this horrible crisis we’ve been through are pushing these conspiracy theories that the government is trying to control you, which is causing some of their followers not to get vaccinated,” Hahn replied. “People like Tucker Carlson, like Jim Jordan, like Mercedes right here, right now casting doubt on the fact that — or trying to convince people that the government is somehow watching you, that is very irresponsible.”

He added, “It is time for conservatives in this country to acknowledge that we have a crisis and start joining the fight to end it and stop spreading lies about what’s going on in this country. It is devastating this country and blood is on the hand of the former guy and others who support him.”

Schlapp said, “Chris, I am not going to take this from you. You are not going to call me a liar. You are not going to call me a conspiracy theorist. You are not going to call Tucker Carlson a conspiracy theorist.”

Hahn shot back, “He is. He is, and you are.”

Schlapp said, “This is what the Democrats do. They keep calling us names. We’re not put up with this. I stand for freedom. I stand for the freedom of the American people every single day.”

“No, you don’t,” Hahn stated. “You’re a grifter. This is ridiculous.”

Guest host Gillian Turner said, “Let’s not do name-calling guys.”

Schlapp said, “But I’m not going to allow Chris — he does this all the time —to call me, to call Tucker Carlson a liar.”

“We don’t do name-calling,” Turner reiterated.

Schlapp added, “We have every right to make this decision for our families to be vacated or not.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN