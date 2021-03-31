Biden: I’d ‘Strongly Support’ MLB Moving All-Star Game over GA Election Law, Athletes ‘Acting Incredibly Responsibly’ Like in NBA

During an interview with ESPN aired on Wednesday’s “SportsCenter,” President Joe Biden said he would “strongly support” Major League Baseball moving its All-Star Game out of Atlanta over Georgia’s election law and said that “today’s professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly” in leagues like the NBA.

Host Sage Steele asked, “Mr. President, what do you think about the possibility that baseball decides to move their All-Star Game out of Atlanta because of this political issue?”

Biden responded, “I think today’s professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly. I would strongly support them doing that. People look to them. They’re leaders. Look at what’s happened with the NBA as well. Look at what’s happened across the board. The very people who are victimized the most are the people who are the leaders in these various sports. And it’s just not right.”

