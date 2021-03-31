Cruz: Biden ‘Created’ This ‘Massive Crisis’ at the Border

On Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) ripped President Joe Biden for causing the “massive crisis” at the United States’ southern border with Mexico.

Cruz told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris feel “politically trapped” because they caved to the left-wing base to undo former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, which is why they “want to wash their hands” of the issue rather than acting to fix it.

“It is a humanitarian disaster and crisis, and it is man-made. Joe Biden caused this with political decisions made in the opening weeks of this administration,” Cruz said after detailing what he saw on his recent trip to the border.

“Neither Joe Biden nor Kamala Harris has been down to the border to see this crisis that they created, and it really … a stunning lack of disregard. In many ways, I think they feel politically trapped because they made promises to their hard left-wing base that they won’t enforce the border; that they will allow people to come,” he added. “And they don’t understand why that has produced this crisis. Last month — in the month of February — over 100,000 illegal immigrants entered the country — the highest rate of illegal immigration in 25 years. Thirty thousand unaccompanied children came. Joe Biden is detaining right now 17,000 unaccompanied kids, and this comes after last year in 2020. We had the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years. President Trump negotiated an agreement with Mexico. It’s called the Remain in Mexico agreement that said Central Americans crossing illegally into Mexico would remain in Mexico while their asylum case was proceeding. That worked. It dropped the numbers dramatically. What did Joe Biden do when he came in? He ripped it to shreds and caused this crisis. He replaced it with catch and release, saying we are going to let people go. And I’ve got to say it is heartbreaking. It is not right. These children — more than half of these children — are being subject to physical abuse or sexual abuse when they’re in the custody of human traffickers. This isn’t humane. This isn’t kind. This is inhumane, and both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want to wash their hands of it.”

