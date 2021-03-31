Deputy Border Patrol Chief: I Think We’ll Have ‘About a Million Apprehensions or Encounters This Year’

During a portion of an interview aired on Tuesday’s “CBS Evening News,” Deputy Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz predicted that there will be “about a million apprehensions or encounters this year” by the Border Patrol.

Ortiz said, “Based upon what we’ve already apprehended and looking at what’s remaining in the fiscal year, that we will have approximately about a million apprehensions or encounters this year.”

