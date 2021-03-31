Richmond: Some Republicans ‘Would Vote Against Mother’s Day’ if It Was a Democrat Idea

Biden senior adviser Cedric Richmond said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily” that some Republicans “would vote against Mother’s Day” if Democrats proposed it in Congress.

Discussing Biden’s infrastructure package, Richmond said, “There are some Republicans that would vote against Mother’s Day if it was our idea. However, we do think that there are many Republicans who understand the need for investment in infrastructure and the need to go big and so specifically.”

He continued, “I think that the representatives and legislators in Louisiana know very well we need to invest in our ports, they know we need to invest in our roads and our bridges, they know we need to invest in our levies if you just look at the water treatment plant in Jackson — they didn’t have water for over a month. We need to invest in it. Americans deserve better we should not have the 13th best infrastructure in the world when we’re the greatest country in the world. I think Americans understand that.”

He added, “We’re sending up an idea of how to pay for it. Look, so members of Congress have two choices they can either say they don’t want to invest in the infrastructure, or they can come up with their own way to pay for it. We’re open to that. We want to engage with members of Congress to make sure that this once in a century bill that we’re proposing, that we get it right.”

