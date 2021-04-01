Abbott: Feds Need to Reimburse Texas for Costs We’re Facing from Border Surge

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said that the state wants reimbursement from the federal government for the costs the state has incurred from the border surge.

Abbott said [relevant remarks begin around 5:30] Texas officials “are enforcing the law by going into these stash houses, by making arrests, by making the apprehensions, doing everything that the Biden administration is supposed to be doing, but even more than that. Because what happens is these cartels know exactly what they’re doing and they distract the Border Patrol so that they can try to sneak into the U.S. drugs or people from terrorist-sponsor nations and that’s exactly why we need Texas law enforcement filling that gap so that we can detect and crack down on crimes like that that may be coming across the border.”

He added, “We’re asking the federal government to reimburse Texas for the costs that we are incurring because of this.”

