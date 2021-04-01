Dem Rep. Gonzalez: We Should Incentivize Companies Manufacturing in China to Go to Central America

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) said that the U.S. should invite American businesses who manufacture in China “to go down to these Northern Triangle countries and have these operations there and incentivize them to create jobs closer to home that have impacts on our southern border.”

Gonzalez said, “I think we learned a lot during COVID. We saw all these supply chains break down with China. I think we should use that as an opportunity to invite American businesses that are manufacturing in China to go down to these Northern Triangle countries and have these operations there and incentivize them to create jobs closer to home that have impacts on our southern border.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett