GA Gov. Kemp: ‘Ridiculous’ of Biden to Support MLB Moving All-Star Game from Georgia Over Election Law

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) reacted to President Joe Biden voicing his support for Major League Baseball moving its 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta over the state’s new election law, calling it “ridiculous.”

Kemp called on Biden to “look at the side-by-side” of the election law in Georgia and his home state of Delaware instead of being focused on MLB moving the game.

“What Joe Biden needs to do is look at the side-by-side of Georgia and Delaware,” Kemp stated. “You know, he’s focused on trying to get Major League Baseball to pull the game out of Georgia, which is ridiculous. If you look at these comparisons, the state of Delaware has no in-person early voting. We have 17 days. In Georgia, you don’t have to have an excuse to get an absentee ballot by mail. In Delaware, you do. We have drop boxes. Delaware does not. And if you want to get a bottle of water while you are standing in line in Georgia, you can absolutely do that. The elections officials can help you with that, but you can’t do that in Delaware because they don’t have early voting.”

