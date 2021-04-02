Fauci: GOP Attacks on Me ‘Bizarre’ — ‘I Have Nothing to Do with the Border’

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci responded Friday on FNC’s “Your World” to criticism he’s received from several Republicans.

When asked about Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), saying his job is “not to mislead or scare us,” Fauci said, “I don’t know how to answer that without sounding hostile. Because I’m not,” Fauci responded. He said he’s not trying to scare people, just to make recommendations based on the science.”

Cavuto asked about Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), saying Fauci should go to the border to see “the biggest super spreader event in the nation – President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.”

Fauci responded, “You know, Neil, I’ve become, for some reason or other, a symbol to them of what they don’t like about anything that has to do with things that are contrary to them, anything outside of their own realm. It’s a little bit bizarre, I would say. What Lindsey Graham, who I like, you know, he’s a good person. I dealt with him very, very well over the years. You know, equating me with things that have to do at the border. I have nothing to do with the border. Peter Navarro saying I created the virus? Think about that for a second. Isn’t that weird? Come on.”

Cavoto said, “I think what Lindsey Graham was saying, because of the COVID spread at the border with all of these thousands that have been crammed in there that maybe someone with your expertise should be down there to monitor how worrisome the situation is. Do you think it’s a worrisome situation? Do you think it could be a super spreader event?”

Fauci said, “I mean, obviously it’s a very difficult situation at the border. We all know that. The administration is trying as best they can to alleviate that situation. I mean, you’re having me at the border. That’s not what I do. You know what I do. I develop vaccines. I develop countermeasures. Having me at the border, I don’t know why saying I should be at the border any more than someone who has experience in those types of things.”

Fauci said, “Nobody is denying that it is not a difficult problem at the border. I was just a little bit concerned when people equate what I do with the border. I mean, I don’t know the reasons for the animus. I’m really not quite sure. And quite frankly, Neil, I’m so busy trying to do some important things to preserve the health and the safety of the American people that I can’t be bothered with getting distracted with these people that are doing these ad hominems again. It really doesn’t bother me. You brought it up. It’s one of those things that, you know, if they want to do that, let them do it. I have more important things to do than worry about that.”

