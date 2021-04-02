Hunter Biden Confirms Addiction — Says Father Chased Him Down in 2020 Intervention

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden confirmed during a CBS News interview that aired in part on Friday morning his recent struggles with substance abuse lead to an incident at his father’s home in Wilmington during the 2020 presidential campaign.

CBS News reported, “In his interview with Mason, Biden described an emotional intervention his family staged at his father’s home in Wilmington during the 2020 presidential campaign. After a tense confrontation, Biden stormed out of the house, only to be chased down the driveway by the future president.”

Host Anthony Mason asked, “And your father chased you?”

Biden said, “Yeah, because I tried to get into the — I tried to go to my car, and my girls literally locked the door to my car and said, ‘Dad, dad, please, you can’t, no, no.’ This was the hardest part of the book to write. And he grabbed me, in a hug, and grabbed me. He gave me a bear hug. And he said, he just cried, he said, ‘I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to do. Please.'”

Mason asked, “What did you think when you heard that?

Biden said, “I thought, I need to figure out a way to tell him that I’m going to do something so that I can go take another hit. That’s the only thing I could think. Literally, that’s how powerful. I don’t know of a force more powerful than my family’s love, except addiction.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN