Kemp: I Guess We Should Boycott MLB for Having HQ in New York, Which Has ‘More Restrictive’ Voting Laws

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) stated that New York has harsher voting laws than Georgia, and that he supposes that we should boycott Major League Baseball for having its headquarters in New York.

Kemp said, “Well, look, it’s so hypocritical, too. … Major League Baseball, headquartered in New York. Delta’s flying to New York. I’m sure Coca-Cola sells a lot of product in New York. When you look at New York’s voting laws, you have to have an excuse to vote absentee by mail in New York. You do not in Georgia. If you want to vote absentee here, you can do it. We have 17 days of in-person early voting before the election for people to participate. We now have two more optional days if counties opt-in to that on Sundays. It was in this bill that’s actually expanding access for voting opportunities early. New York has 10. So, we have either seven or nine days more than New York, where Major League Baseball is headquartered. I guess we should be boycotting them for having their headquarters in New York. Because that law is more restrictive than ours.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett