FNC’s Dr. Makary: ‘If You’re Vaccinated, Live Your Life Entirely Normally’

On the Fox Business Network on Friday, Fox News Medical Contributor and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Professor Dr. Marty Makary lamented the loss of middle ground messaging on the coronavirus and said his advice is, “live your life, but be careful. Live your life and wear a mask if you’re unvaccinated. And if you’re vaccinated, live your life entirely normally.”

Makary stated, “I think there’s one extreme where it’s, completely ignore the fact that there’s still a virus circulating, and it’s going to continue to circulate for a little longer. And there’s another extreme which is, we’ve got to do everything and shut things down. And the reality is, I would tell people, live your life, but be careful. Live your life and wear a mask if you’re unvaccinated. And if you’re vaccinated, live your life entirely normally. That’s, I think, the middle ground message that’s lost. I do agree with President Biden, people should remember we’re not done with the pandemic just yet.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett