GA Gov. Kemp: ‘We Are Not Backing Down’

Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” after questioning the double standard applied to Georgia versus New York State, Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) pledged his state would not succumb to corporate pressure protesting efforts to shore up voting integrity by the Georgia State Assembly.

Kemp told host Tucker Carlson the members that passed the legislation were “duly elected” in November.

“No, I think just the reverse. I can tell you — we are not backing down. The members of the legislature that voted on this bill that were duly elected in November are not backing down. People are rising up because they’re worried. They’re worried. You know, they’re worried who’s going to — what sport is going to be next? You know what event is going to be next? What business is going to be next?”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor