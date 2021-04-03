Labor Sec’y Walsh: Minimum Wage Raise ‘About Raising the Opportunity’ to Earn a Living, ‘Pretty Hard to Live on $15 an Hour’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Velshi,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said that raising the minimum wage is “really about raising the opportunity for families to earn a living.” And it’s “pretty hard to live on $15 an hour.”

Walsh said, “When you think about raising the minimum wage, it’s really about raising the opportunity for families to earn a living. Most families can’t live on $7 an hour — no family can live on $7 an hour. It’s pretty hard to live on $15 an hour. But it’s an opportunity for us to really think about it. The president’s committed to raising the minimum wage. I’m committed to raising the minimum wage. There are members of Congress committed to raising the minimum wage. And we just have — we have to do some more conversations, some more work about it — work with it to try and get that bill passed.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett