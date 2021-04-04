Chris Christie: Biden Is ‘Lying to Cause Racial Division’

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said during ABC’s “This Week” roundtable that President Joe Biden was “lying to cause racial divisions,” referring to his comments likened the new Georgia voting law “to Jim Crow in the 21st century.”

Christie said, “Here’s what Joe Biden has to live with when he wakes up on Easter morning. He is doing exactly what he sat around in the campaign and the transition and accused Donald Trump of doing. He is lying to cause racial divisions in this country. That’s what he accused Donald Trump of doing, and he’s a liar and a hypocrite this morning.”

