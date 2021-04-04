DeSantis Defiant in ’60 Minutes’ Hit — ‘It’s Wrong, It’s a Fake Narrative’

Sunday, CBS’s “60 Minutes” aired a report saying that weeks before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced a partnership with Publix grocery stores to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine in its pharmacies, Publix donated $100,000 to his PAC.

CBS’s Sharyn Alfonsi asked DeSantis how that situation is “not pay to play,” especially considering the exclusivity of the deal and Belle Glade, FL, being around 30 miles away from the nearest Publix.

DeSantis shot down the notion of any wrongdoing, calling it a “fake narrative.”

“So, first of all, what you’re saying is wrong. That’s a fake narrative,” DeSantis outlined. “I met with the county mayor, I met with the administrator, I met with all the folks at Palm Beach County, and I said, ‘Here’s some of the options: we can do more drive-thru sites, we can give more to hospitals, we can do the Publix.’ And they said, ‘We think that would be the easiest thing for our residents.'”

“The criticism is that it’s pay to play, Governor,” Alfonsi stated.

“It’s wrong. It’s wrong. It’s a fake narrative,” DeSantis shot back. “I just disabused of the narrative, and you don’t care about the facts because, obviously, I laid it out for you in a way that is irrefutable, and so it’s clearly not.”

Alfonsi insisted, “Isn’t … the nearest Publix to the Glades 30 miles away?”

“No, no, no,” the governor stated. “You’re wrong.”

