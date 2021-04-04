Dick Morris: ‘Biden‘s Infrastructure Package Is Designed to Collectivize the United States’

Sunday on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris issued a warning about President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

According to Morris, the plan is “designed to collectivize the United States” and make it “controllable” as an economy.

“Biden‘s infrastructure package is designed to collectivize the United States, to regiment us, to unionize us, and to make us controllable and tractable as an economy,” Morris advised. “The metaphor that comes to mind is when [Joseph] Stalin insisted that all the farmers go into collective farms. He killed 20 million people to do that, and Biden’s not going to have to do that. Start with the infrastructure package: The key thing about this is that you cannot get those funds unless you unionize. Davis-Bacon will control all of that spending, so you have to have a union for your company to qualify. That’s going to force the entire construction industry and huge amounts of other industries into unionization.”

Dick Morris later added, “The goal is to organize our economy for more efficient government control. It sounds like in Germany, where everybody basically works for a few large companies, and there are only one or two large unions that represent everybody and one or two consumer groups that represent everybody. And it’s a very controlled process.”

