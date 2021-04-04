Sanders: Government-Provided Dental Care, Hearing Aids, Eye Glasses for Millions Is ‘Infrastructure’

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he was working to include “human infrastructure” into President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “So you think that things that one could argue are important but not necessarily a part of an infrastructure package such as dealing with college debt? You think that that should be a part of the bill?”

Sanders said, “Well, you know, it depends on what you call infrastructure. Roads and bridges and tunnels are infrastructure. I think many of us see a crisis in human infrastructure. When working-class families can’t find good quality affordable child care, that’s human infrastructure.”

He continued, “One of the areas that I am working on right now is the need to expand Medicare in order to provide dental care and hearing aids and eye glasses for millions and millions of seniors who need these services but can’t afford it. Is that infrastructure? I think it is. Look, Jake, the truth is, in so many ways, we are behind many other countries throughout the world in providing for working families and the elderly and the children. And I think now is the time to begin addressing our physical infrastructure and our human infrastructure. I want to see that happen as soon as possible.”

