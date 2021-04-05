Sanders: Companies Saying It’s ‘Outrage’ That GA Is ‘Trying to Destroy Democracy’ – GOP Criticisms of Them a ‘Deflection’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that some companies are “saying that it is an outrage that in Georgia they are trying to destroy democracy and make it harder for people of color and low-income people to vote.” And that Republican criticism of these corporations is just a “deflection” from that fact.

Sanders said, “It is just extraordinary, Chris, imagine that, after a trillion dollars of tax breaks for large corporations, after lowering the corporate tax rate, after protecting the pharmaceutical industry for charging us by far the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs, etc., etc., Mitch McConnell and his friends are very upset that some corporations are now saying that it is an outrage that in Georgia they are trying to destroy democracy and make it harder for people of color and low-income people to vote. Look, all of this is nothing more than a deflection…against the reality that all over this country, what Republicans are doing is trying to protect their interests by making it harder for people who might be voting against them to participate in the political process.”

He added that part of the Democrats’ job is to “address Citizens United. And by the way, as you know, Mitch McConnell was the biggest Senate defender of Citizens United and the ability of corporations to buy elections.”

