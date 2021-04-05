Scarborough: ‘If You Follow the Science, Every School Should Be Opened in America’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Monday pushed for the reopening of schools across the country as the United States continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Scarborough urged politicians to “follow the science” when it comes to the increasing vaccination numbers and decreasing cases in the country. He said if you follow the science, “every school should be opened in America.”

“[T]he clock is ticking, but we’re not on the three-yard line as it pertains to schools,” Scarborough stated. “A month ago, Anthony Fauci and others were saying it’s time to get kids back in school. I’m sorry if politicians are scared of teacher’s unions. I really am. If you’re really that weak that you’re not going to do what’s in the best interest of children after Anthony Fauci is telling you to open up the schools, I feel sorry for you because you need to do what’s in the kids’ best interests. And you know what, again, let me be very clear. We’re not at Easter of 2020 when Donald Trump was recklessly saying open the country.”

“We’re past Easter of 2021 when one in three Americans have had at least one of their vaccinations,” he continued. “And we had 4 million vaccination shots given the other day. We have made great advances over the last year. We understand what causes COVID and what doesn’t cause COVID. There is no reason why buildings across Boston and in this country can’t open up, at least partially open up, where n-95 masks require six-foot distancing, have proper ventilation. Enough is enough. Follow science. It’s what we were saying when we were criticizing Donald Trump. That’s what we’re saying now. Follow the science, and if you follow the science, every school should be opened in America.”

Scarborough added, “I know it’s a balancing act. I know that a lot of people have looked at what’s happened over the past year and looked at the recklessness of the former president, looked at the recklessness of certain Republican governors who are more interested in owning the libs than they are following science and medicine. At the same time, aren’t we getting really close to the point where cities, towns, businesses, small businesses, restaurants should be allowed to open up across the country?”

