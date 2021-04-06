CNN’s Lemon: ‘King of Cancel Culture’ Trump Was ‘Cancelled’ by the Voters

CNN anchor Don Lemon said Tuesday on his show “Tonight” that former President Donald Trump was the “king of cancel culture” because the voters canceled him.

Discussing the new Georgia voting law, Lemon said, “The former president, you know, you knew he would get in the middle of this, didn’t you? Putting out a statement complaining about woke cancel culture in all caps. In case you might have missed it, and our sacred elections, and another calling for a boycott of baseball and what he calls all of the woke companies that are interfering with free and fair elections. Are you listening, Coke, Delta, and all? Boohoo cancel culture.”

He continued, “Okay. Again, you’ve got to watch this because this is from the king, as we say, the ‘kang’ where I’m from, of cancel culture. Calling for Democrats calling for boycotts of companies that offend them. I give you the king of cancel culture who got it in another dig at Major League Baseball today. Here it is.”

In a Newsmax video, Trump said, “You know, look, I’m just not very interested in baseball for the last number of years. I think it’s not appropriate. You know, you look — you want to find a game, it’s on every channel, and yet you can’t find anything. The weirdest thing. It used to be a nice, easy thing to follow. You know what I mean by that. It was on one network, and it was nice and good and beautiful. Today you don’t even know what the hell you are watching. So I would say boycott baseball. Why not?”

Lemon said, “The king of cancel culture can add that to his list, okay? Because there is Coke, there’s Delta. There is Major League Baseball. There is more from the king of cancel culture. There is Rolling Stone. There is — I mean, there is too much. I can’t even fit it on the screen. There is HBO. There is Apple. There’s Macy’s, Univision, Fox News, AT&T, the NFL, there is Harley-Davidson, there is Nike, Starbucks, Goodyear, Comcast, T-Mobile, Geico, Oreo, Mexico, The Wall Street Journal editorial board, NBC, even Glenfiddich Whisky.”

He added, “Who was canceled? Not by cancel culture, but by what? The voters. The hypocrisy and the double-speak and the shiny objects and the lying continues.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN