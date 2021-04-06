Cotton on Hypocrisy of MLB Decision to Move ASG to Colorado: ‘Slanderous Claims’ from Democrats

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) highlighted the hypocrisy of Major League Baseball’s decision to move its All-Star Game and Draft from Atlanta to Colorado over Georgia’s new election law designed to shore up integrity in future elections.

“I have got some shocking, in fact, terrible news for all of your viewers, especially for all of the social justice warriors at Major League Baseball — Colorado appears to require photo identification to vote in person,” Cotton outlined. “Colorado also has fewer days of in-person voting than Georgia. So I guess if Joe Biden and Stacey Abrams think Georgia is Jim Crow 2.0, then maybe Colorado is Jim Crow 3.0. Or perhaps Delaware is Jim Crow 3.0 or 4.0. I’m losing count here of the Democrats’ slanderous claims against our states because they don’t have any early voting, and they have many fewer drop boxes than Georgia does.”

He continued, “All these comparisons just highlight the blatant lies the Democrats have made about Georgia’s new election law, which is designed to streamline their elections and make them more efficient, have convenient and accessible elections that are also safe and secure. Even the Washington Post, which is practically a broadsheet for the Democratic Party and the Biden administration, has called out Joe Biden’s lies on these matters. And it is time for all of these politically correct CEOs to stop slandering Georgia, to stop slandering Republican legislators and voters, and to stand up to the social justice warriors in their companies that are asking them to engage in these boycotts.

Cotton said that by slandering Georgia’s new election law, Democrats “are trying to lay the basis” for pushing through their “deeply unpopular” H.R. 1.

“By slandering Georgia and trying to intimidate states like Texas and other states that may change their election law, the Democrats want to lay the basis passing … H.R. 1,” he advised.

