FNC’s Kilmeade: Fauci Comments on Baseball and Cookouts, But Not Border ‘Because He’s a Politician’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” host Brian Kilmeade reacted to White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci saying that he doesn’t have anything to do with the “difficult” situation on the border that the administration is doing what it can to improve, by saying that it makes no sense for Fauci to comment on Spring Break, baseball games, and cookouts but not the border, and Fauci is acting this way “because he’s a politician.”

After playing a clip of Fauci, Kilmeade stated, “But he can comment on Spring Break as much as you want. He can comment on your cookouts. But he can’t comment on what’s going on at the border.”

He later added, “[I]f you can comment on baseball games, if you can comment on Spring Break, if you can comment on getting together in groups of five with people you only know, wearing a mask, from four feet away, why wouldn’t you comment on something that has everything to do with the largest state in the country followed by Arizona, New Mexico, and California? … Why isn’t that your auspices? Because it’s because he’s a politician. That’s why.”

