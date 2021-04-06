Graham: ‘Shut Down the Immigration System and Have a Timeout’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called for the U.S. “to shut down the immigration system and have a timeout” like we shut down travel from China and some other nations.

Graham said, “There was a time that we basically shut down travel into the United States from China and other places. I think it’s now to shut down the immigration system and have a timeout. What they’ve done by abolishing the remain in Mexico policy…people are released into the interior of the United States. … Unaccompanied minors are not repatriated back to their home country. You no longer have to apply for asylum in your home country. You no longer have to wait in Mexico. We don’t deport people anymore.”

