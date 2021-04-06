‘It Can Be Confusing’: Fauci on Downward Trend in Texas with Relaxed Masking, Social Distancing

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday sounded off on the Texas Rangers’ full-capacity crowd as coronavirus case numbers improve around the country.

Fauci told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” the fact that case numbers are dropping despite a relaxing of restrictive measures “can be confusing” because there is normally a delay before you see the effects of a decision. He warned that “we’ve been fooled before.”

“It can be confusing because you may see a lag and a delay because often, you have to wait a few weeks before you see the effect of what you’re doing right now,” Fauci explained. “You know, there are a lot of things that go into that. I mean, when you say that they’ve had a lot of the activity on the outside like ball games, I’m not really quite sure. It could be they’re doing things outdoor. You know, it’s very difficult to just one-on-one compare that. You have to see in the long-range. I hope they continue to tick down. If they do, that would be great, but there’s always the concern when you pull back on methods, particularly things like indoor dining and bars that are crowded, you can see a delay, and then all of a sudden tick right back up. We’ve been fooled before by situations where people begin to open up, nothing happens, and then all of a sudden several weeks later, things start exploding on you. So, we’ve got to be careful we don’t prematurely judge that.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent