Kemp: MLB Moving All-Star Game from 51% Black Atlanta to Much Whiter Denver

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) said that Major League Baseball is moving the All-Star Game from Atlanta, which has a population that is 51% black, to Denver, where it’s much lower.

Kemp said, “[T]his action is screwing the little guy. The people that would have profited from the baseball game being here that got pubs and restaurants around the stadium, the Uber drivers, and that whole economy where that dollar turns, and now, they’re taking something away from a metro Atlanta population in metro area population that’s 51% African American and taking it to Denver where it’s 9 or 10%. I mean, none of this makes any sense is why people are so mad.”

