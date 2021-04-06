MSNBC’s Wallace: Alien Who Landed in America Would Think GOP Most ‘Destructive Force on Our Planet’

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said on Tuesday on her show “Deadline” that if an alien landed in America seeking the most destructive force on the planet, they would look to the Republican Party.

Wallace brought up vaccine hesitancy after President Joe Biden’s address on Tuesday, noting there are people hesitant about getting the vaccination for different reasons.

On coronavirus vaccination hesitancy, Dr. Kavita Patel said, “We need to get into parts of Florida, Michigan, Massachusetts, with people who are saying no way,”

Wallace said, “When is someone in the Republican Party going to rise up against those in the Republican Party whose speech and language and selection of debates are still killing people? I mean, choosing to have a debate about vaccine passports in all states where they are aggressively advocating for voter IDs for laws that require IDs is such flagrant hypocrisy. It would be funny if it didn’t have such deadly consequences.”

RealClearPolitics editor A.B. Stoddard said, “I think they’re looking for a new boogeyman, which is definitely Dr. Fauci, and then leaning into the fights over lockdowns and freedoms, which will help Ron DeSantis run for president in 2024. It’s also part of the culture war that the government is out to oppress people, and they’re going to lock you down. You’ll be forced to have a vaccine and have a passport, and that’s just the first step of taking over your whole life.”

Wallace said, “The war against science. I think if someone were to parachute down here and wonder what the most sort of destructive force on our planet is, and they landed in this country, they might look at the Republicans. To me, it feels arbitrary. I’m sure it has long roots in their wars against climate science and their wars against reproductive freedom.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN