Shannon Sharpe: ‘I’m So Proud of the MLB’ for Punishing Georgia — Other Red States ‘off the List’

Fox Sports 1 “Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharpe on Monday commended Major League Baseball’s decision to move its All-Star Game and Draft out of Atlanta over Georgia’s new election law. The game has since been moved to Colorado.

Sharpe said he is “so proud of the MLB” for punishing Georgia economically for passing the new law to shore up election integrity and pushed other organizations to pull their events out of Georgia until something gets changed. He said other conservative states with similar laws should be “off the list.”

“I like the move by MLB. I like they’re taking a stand,” Sharpe stated. “And Skip, at some point in time, you’re going to have to put action to your words. You say you’re about inclusion; you say you’re about doing the right thing — at some point in time, you have to … put those words into action. And that’s what they’re doing, Skip. Now, you’re going to be relegated to where you can take this game to because there’s a lot of other states that are doing the exact same thing as Georgia — Texas, Florida. So, Florida, you’re off the list. Texas, you’re off the list. There’s a lot of states that are doing the exact same thing that Georgia did.”

He later added after arguing Republicans want it easier to own a gun than vote, “I’m glad MLB did it. I wish — look, the Masters is next weekend. It’s too hard to pull that out. But I wish the SEC Championship says as long as y’all got this, we’re not coming back to Georgia.”

