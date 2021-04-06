W.H. COVID Adviser Slavitt: We Think Every Adult Can Get Vaccine ‘As We Get Towards the End of May’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” White House Senior Adviser for COVID Response Andy Slavitt stated that getting to a point where every adult who wants a coronavirus vaccine can get one is “going to happen as we get into May, as we get towards the end of May.”

Slavitt said, “Now, what’s going to happen in the next couple of weeks is we really need to make sure that more seniors get their shots. Because, starting on the 19, we’re going to have some more floodgates again, we’re going to have more people coming. We’ve really got to keep pushing. Because we’ve got to get closer and closer to that point where every adult who wants one can have a shot. And we think that’s going to happen as we get into May, as we get towards the end of May.”

