GOP Rep. Carter: Biden ‘Doing Irreparable Damage’ to Georgia, But Won’t Boycott Olympics in China

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) criticized President Joe Biden for “doing irreparable damage” to Georgia’s businesspeople and penalizing American states while refusing to call for a boycott of the 2022 Olympics in China.

Carter said Biden is “doing irreparable damage. Let me tell you, he just does not get it. He does not understand that these are people’s livelihoods here. I just want to take the opportunity to thank Joe Biden, to thank Stacey Abrams, and to thank Raphael Warnock for taking this away from the state of Georgia. You should be congratulated. And you have achieved what you set out to achieve, taking money out of the pockets of small businesspeople, many of them minority businesspeople. You should be ashamed of what you’ve done here. And the president of the United States, who sits back and does nothing with Communist China when they are violating human rights over there, but you ask him about Beijing and the 2022 Olympics, no comment whatsoever. Yet, he wants to penalize his own states? That is irresponsible, and it’s just despicable.”

