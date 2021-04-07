Scarborough: Biden ‘Jumped the Gun’ Calling to Move ASG from GA

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Wednesday reacted to President Joe Biden changing his tune on moving the Masters golf tournament out of Georgia a week after calling for Major League Baseball to move its All-Star Game out of the state. The call, which was ultimately heeded by MLB, came in response to Georgia’s new election law.

After MSNBC’s Willie Geist pointed out that it is “impossible to square” Biden’s argument, Scarborough suggested the league and others, including the president, “jumped the gun” before actually reading Georgia’s law and comparing it to other states’ election laws.

“To listen to the president speaking right there, it’s impossible to square his argument,” Geist said. “One week ago, he was calling for the All-Star game to be moved out of Atlanta, and then shortly thereafter, it was. Now, he’s expressing concern about the idea of moving the Masters because of the impact it might have on working people in and around the Masters.”

“[D]oesn’t it seem that a lot of people jumped the gun, a lot of people moved this All-Star Game, talked about supporting moving of the All-Star game — and, yes, I do believe Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game before actually either reading the bill or understanding how the bill lined up with New Jersey laws, with New York laws, with laws all across the nation,” Scarborough wondered. “And again, please, please, don’t shoot me. … But I understand the bad faith that was shown in Georgia. I understand the bad faith that was shown by Georgia legislators, but this is going to be hard to unwind. And it’s going to be hard to unwind because, again, there is that bad faith there, but when you line this bill up with what the laws were before the pandemic and what the laws are in states like New York, it is not Jim Crow 2.0.”

He continued, “The question is, did that warrant such a massive move? Or should they have listened to Stacey Abrams, should they listen to John Ossoff, should they listen to Raphael Warnock, who said keep the All-Star Game here, please, but let’s use this as a learning experience and let’s use this to draw America’s attention to the bad parts of this voting law.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent