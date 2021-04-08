Manchin: I Support Biden’s Gun Orders, Don’t Support House Background Check Bill

During an interview with CNN on Thursday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said that he supports President Joe Biden’s executive orders on guns, but cannot support the House’s background check bill as it currently stands.

Manchin said, “I support what the president did today, from what I heard, okay, what he’s doing on executive order. Now, there [are] an awful lot of things that he talked about, but the executive order says ghost guns should not be allowed to be legally made or sold or used. It’s illegal. Because they’re making them off of printers and you can’t detect them.”

He added that he can’t support the House’s background check bill the way it’s currently written, “But, you know, that’s negotiations.”

Manchin also weighed in on whether he’d support the nomination of David Chipman to head the ATF by stating, “Everything I know, he is well qualified, and I have no reason why I would not. But I don’t know enough yet. He’s just been nominated today. We’ll look into that and go through the process. But I’ve always been very deferential about the president putting his team together.”

